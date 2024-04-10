Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 86,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 109,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

