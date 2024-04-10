Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $681.20

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 681.20 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 676.32 ($8.56), with a volume of 5195056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673.80 ($8.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 627.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 560.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($125,747.63). Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.