Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,070. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

