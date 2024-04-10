Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,253 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,253 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 8,120,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

