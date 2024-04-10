Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.65. 729,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

