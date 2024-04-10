Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

