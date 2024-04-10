Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $18.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $784.91. 423,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $809.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $750.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

