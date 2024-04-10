Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,125. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

