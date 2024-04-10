Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,191,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.81. The stock had a trading volume of 309,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,676. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.