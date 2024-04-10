Mendel Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,125,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,439,351. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

