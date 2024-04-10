Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 292,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

