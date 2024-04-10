Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 783,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,145. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

