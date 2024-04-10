MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,484.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,610.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,518.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

