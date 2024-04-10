Mercury Systems, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of MRCY opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

