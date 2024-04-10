Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $516.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.60. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,997,261. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

