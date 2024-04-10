MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.37 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $466.53 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $88.85 or 0.00128075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.57 or 0.99973712 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 91.14964851 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $30,755,020.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.