MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.34.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 480,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,599. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

