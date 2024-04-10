Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) Plans GBX 1.73 Dividend

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Microlise Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAAS opened at GBX 160 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £185.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16,250.00 and a beta of 0.34. Microlise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.04 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

