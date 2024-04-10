Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) Plans GBX 1.73 Dividend

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Microlise Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SAAS opened at GBX 160 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £185.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16,250.00 and a beta of 0.34. Microlise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.04 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Microlise Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microlise Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.