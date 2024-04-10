MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $1,875.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $990.00 to $1,875.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,441.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total value of $2,498,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $103,005,968 in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.