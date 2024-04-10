Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 39 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Medpace were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $404.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.43 and a 52 week high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.