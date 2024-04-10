Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 4,448 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

