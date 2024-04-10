Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.0 %

Shell stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.