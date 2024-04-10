Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Hercules Capital worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,677.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

