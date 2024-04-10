Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.