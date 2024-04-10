Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after buying an additional 2,399,862 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9,366.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 98,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

