Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $738,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,794.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

