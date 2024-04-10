Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

