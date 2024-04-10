Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $79.30.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

