Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BCE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 843,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 54.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

