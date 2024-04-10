Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 625 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 231,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

EQT Trading Up 3.0 %

EQT stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

