Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 6,667 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,016,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,410,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

