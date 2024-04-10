Mizuho Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $106.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SQ. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Block stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.55. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

