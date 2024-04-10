MOG Coin (MOG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.65 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. MOG Coin has a market capitalization of $236.62 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One MOG Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOG Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MOG Coin

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MOG Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. MOG Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of MOG Coin is 0.00000058 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,676,519.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.