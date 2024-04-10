Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $66.92. Approximately 1,784,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,394,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

