Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,317 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.32 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.67 and its 200 day moving average is $217.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

