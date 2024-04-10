Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

