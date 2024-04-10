Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

IQV stock opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

