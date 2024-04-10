Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 4.1 %

EXAS stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

