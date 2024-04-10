Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $329.83 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $329.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.08.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

