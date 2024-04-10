Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $232.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.12. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $253.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7,752.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

