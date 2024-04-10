Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

