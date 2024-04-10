Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $384.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

