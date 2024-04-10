Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $943.89 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.67.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
