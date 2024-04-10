Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.