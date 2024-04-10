Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 410.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

