Moonbeam Market Capitalization Reaches $362.05 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $362.05 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00068002 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009940 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00022660 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015634 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003647 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005828 BTC.
Moonbeam Coin Profile
Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,723,513 coins and its circulating supply is 853,038,557 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonbeam Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars.
