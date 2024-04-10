Morgan Stanley Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $187.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.