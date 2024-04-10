Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $285.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $327.35 on Monday. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

