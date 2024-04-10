MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $581.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,683,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,911,730,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,009,000 after acquiring an additional 151,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $554.72 on Friday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

