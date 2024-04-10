MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.57.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $15.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.21. The company had a trading volume of 101,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.